Man Charged With Arson In Connection To Bound Brook, NJ Fire
A suspect is charged with arson for a huge fire that destroyed two buildings under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
BOUND BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey police have made an arrest related to a devastating...
