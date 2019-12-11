Global  

Man Charged With Arson In Connection To Bound Brook, NJ Fire

Man Charged With Arson In Connection To Bound Brook, NJ Fire

Man Charged With Arson In Connection To Bound Brook, NJ Fire

A suspect is charged with arson for a huge fire that destroyed two buildings under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Bound Brook Fire: Man Arrested, Faces Arson Charges After Multiple Buildings Burn Down

BOUND BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey police have made an arrest related to a devastating...
Man Arrested, Charged With Arson In Massive Bound Brook Fire [Video]Man Arrested, Charged With Arson In Massive Bound Brook Fire

Police say 28-year-old Juan Padilla has been charged with arson and is being held at the Somerset County Jail in connection to a fast-moving fire that destroyed two apartment complexes under..

Man Charged With Arson In Southwest Baltimore Fire Denied Bail [Video]Man Charged With Arson In Southwest Baltimore Fire Denied Bail

One of the men arrested in connection to a string of fires in southwest Baltimore appeared in court this week.

