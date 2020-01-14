Global  

Champagne-Gate Takes Over The Second “Bachelor” Episode

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are here for the right reasons.

Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon this season) recapped the tense and emotional second episode of Pilot Pete’s season of “The Bachelor.” Prepare to get intoxicated by the “Champagne-gate” drama, as two women battle over the bubbly.

It became the star of the night’s episode.Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown also finally decides whether she’ll stay with Peter for her latest attempt at “The Bachelor” franchise.

Unfortunately, producers still haven’t fixed her messy, runny mascara.

On the plus side, she’ll have tons of Instagram followers to cushion her ego, as will most of the “Bachelor” contestants, who spent an advertisement-filled group date wearing sponsored influencer-ready ensembles to “show off their personalities.”Find full episodes of “Here to Make Friends” on Apple, Google, Spotify and Acast.

