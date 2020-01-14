Global  

James Murdoch, Father's Outlets, Climate Denial

London (CNN Business) Rupert Murdoch's son and his wife are lashing out against his father's sprawling media empire for how it covers the climate crisis, especially in light of the fires raging in the family's native Australia.

In the past year James Murdoch has stepped away from the family's business — and its politics.

He and his wife Kathryn have made statements that set them apart fromthe Murdochs' conservative bent.
