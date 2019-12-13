Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Keeping Gasparilla beads out of the Bay

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Keeping Gasparilla beads out of the Bay

Keeping Gasparilla beads out of the Bay

"People are encouraged to throw beads.

Just don't do it on the waterways," said Mayor Jane Castor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mcairns_ca

M Cairns RT @DangerDalia: Brothers Demetri and Ethan Sedita have been at the forefront of keeping Gasparilla beads out of the Bay. This year the cit… 4 hours ago

DangerDalia

Dalia Dangerfield Brothers Demetri and Ethan Sedita have been at the forefront of keeping Gasparilla beads out of the Bay. This year… https://t.co/rZiATF3Qz0 4 hours ago

WFLA

WFLA NEWS RT @WFLASarafina: GASPARILLA: @MayorJaneCastor discusses keeping beads out of the bay- “People are encouraged to throw beads, just don’t do… 12 hours ago

WFLASarafina

Sarafina Brooks GASPARILLA: @MayorJaneCastor discusses keeping beads out of the bay- “People are encouraged to throw beads, just do… https://t.co/oCghUgD8Vm 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tampa mayor urges 'pirates' to keep beads out of the bay during Gasparilla 2020 [Video]Tampa mayor urges 'pirates' to keep beads out of the bay during Gasparilla 2020

The City of Tampa has launched the Bead-Free Bay Campaign to urge "pirates" to keep their beads out of the bay during Gasparilla 2020.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.