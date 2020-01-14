Global  

Chris Christie Visits U.S. Supreme Court As Justices Hear 'Bridgegate' Arguments

Chris Christie Visits U.S. Supreme Court As Justices Hear 'Bridgegate' Arguments

Chris Christie Visits U.S. Supreme Court As Justices Hear 'Bridgegate' Arguments

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made an unexpected visit to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as justices heard arguments in the so-called "Bridgegate" case; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
