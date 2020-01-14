Weed Impairs Driving Skills Long After High Is Gone, Study Finds 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:41s - Published Weed Impairs Driving Skills Long After High Is Gone, Study Finds A new study found these were some of the dangerous driving behaviors of regular, heavy users of recreational weed who began using before the age of 16. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this E Smoking weed impairs driving skills long after the high is gone - CNN https://t.co/GaPEqDq1My 30 minutes ago KPLR11 Running red lights.​ https://t.co/aEN9IR7Pv7 38 minutes ago Tom Vega RT @madras_bertha: Smoking weed impairs driving skills long after the high is gone - CNN. Folly of THC 5ng/ml cut-off for DWI. Good study b… 1 hour ago Brian Hurley Weed impairs driving skills long after the high is gone https://t.co/mKAgPBzshS 2 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore Weed Impairs Driving Skills Long After High Is Gone, Study Finds https://t.co/iMSTcuqumd https://t.co/Cma6R6OC4A 2 hours ago miche @TheTBohn @LatchemRick Road rage impairs driving skills long after the weed is gone. 2 hours ago Jus Ⓜ️ RT @wjz: A new study found that marijuana users drove badly even when they were no longer high. https://t.co/4u2reN2Gdt 2 hours ago WPMT FOX43 RT @FOX43Traffic: A new study found there are some dangerous driving behaviors exhibited by regular, heavy users of recreational weed who b… 2 hours ago