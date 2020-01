Palm Tran dedicates bus to Black History Month

YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED A UNIQUEPALM TRAN BUS TRAVELLING ON THESTREETS OF PALM BEACH COUNTY.THE EXTERIOR WAS DESIGNED FORBLACK HISTORY MONTH AND ISDEDICATED TO THE LEGACY OFDOCTOR MARTIN LUTHER KING,JUNIOR..

AS W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVEMONDALE REPORTS THE BUSSERVICE SAYS ITS MORE THAN ABILLBOAR D.(PKG) Natburst Clip 2730(08:14:29”Bus honks horn” IFYOUEVERYTHING - FROM DEFENSEATTORNEYIntentional” Just open youreyes.

BUT ITFEATURING A PICTURE OF DOCTORKINGÃAND THE WORDS &BUILLDING A BRIDGE TO HARMONY- THAT RIDERS SAY CAN GRABYOUR ATTENTION.”That is morethan a mobile billboardÃthatis a statement oflife”(08:43:18) A keycornerstone” FOR AT LEAST ADECADE PALM TRAN HAS DESIGNEDA BUS IN RECOGNITION OF BLACKHISTORY MONTH& TRAVELINGTHROUGHOUT THE COUNTY&ANDEVENTUALLY IN THE RIVIERABEACH M-L-K DAY PARADE.

Itlets everyone know howimportant he is and what hemeant” PALM TRANS EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR SAYS IT ALSO SUPPORTSTHE COMPANYINCLUSIVE WORKFORCE.

And ifyouÃyou can make it happen”70-PERCENT OF OPERATORS AREBLACK& AND LED BY ANAFRICAN-AMERICAN&THE DIRECTORSAYS ITFROM WHAT OCCURRED 65- YEARSAGO WHEN ROSA PARKS REFUSED TOGIVE UP HER SEAT TO A WHITEMAN.“Thathistory that meanseverything”“FOR THE FIRST TIME -*PALMTRA* WILL UNVEIL A SECOND BUS,FEATURING THE NAMES OF AFRICANAMERICANS WHO MADE SIGNIFICANTCONTRIBUTIONS TO PALM BEACHCOUNTY....LOOK FOR THAT BUSNEXT MONTH.

YOU MAY PERSONALLYKNOW THE NAMES OF THE PEOPLEON IT.

ARTHUR MONDALE WPTVNEWSCHANNEL