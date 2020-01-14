Global  

Police: 86-year-old Greenville man robs Bank of America on Pleasantburg Drive

Police: 86-year-old Greenville man robs Bank of America on Pleasantburg Drive

Police: 86-year-old Greenville man robs Bank of America on Pleasantburg Drive

An 86-year-old man accused of robbing a Greenville bank Monday fired his gun inside the bank and shot at a car window outside, arrest warrants show.
Police: 86-year-old Greenville man robs Bank of America on Pleasantburg Drive

, WHERE ALL THIS HAPPENED.TAG?TAGGART: ABOUT 9:30 MONDAYMORNING, POLICE RESPONDED TOTHIS BANK OF AMERICA.MOMENTS LATER THEY FOUND80 SECURE OLD GILBERT WARE, BUTIT WAS A CLOSE CALL IN THISPARKING LOT.




