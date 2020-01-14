Global  

Democratic Presidential Candidates Meeting One Last Time Before Iowa Caucuses

Democratic Presidential Candidates Meeting One Last Time Before Iowa CaucusesCBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Des Moines.
How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debatePhoto by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images On Tuesday, six Democratic presidential candidates will...
The Verge - Published

On eve of Iowa debate, Warren says Sanders 'disagreed' a woman could win the White House

As the top candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination prepare for their last debate before...
CBC.ca - Published


Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus [Video]Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus

Iowa is the first state to vote for presidential candidates in 2020.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published

President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa [Video]President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa

As Democrats prepare for their last debate before primary voting begins, President Donald Trump is in a nearby battleground state rallying his supporters.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:19Published

