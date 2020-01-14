Global  

The Security Challenges Posed By 'Megxit'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced they're stepping back from their royal duties.

They intend to work towards financial independence from the royal family, i.e.

The taxpayers.

But according to Business Insider, the move will present additional challenges to their security.

Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan says that the threat to Prince Harry and Meghan is never going to go away.
