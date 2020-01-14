Global  

Elizabeth Warren Says She'll Cancel College Debt Without Awaiting Congress

Elizabeth Warren Says She'll Cancel College Debt Without Awaiting Congress

Elizabeth Warren Says She'll Cancel College Debt Without Awaiting Congress

Her plan would effectively erase outstanding loans for about 42 million Americans.
Elizabeth Warren Vows to Cancel College Debt Without Awaiting Congress

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says she'd order her secretary of education to cancel up to...
Also reported by Seattle Times


Elizabeth Warren says she will go around Congress to cancel $1.6 trillion of US student debt on 'day one' as president

Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out a plan on Tuesday pledging to start forgiving the US's $1.6...
Business Insider - Published


Democratic Presidential Candidates Meeting One Last Time Before Iowa Caucuses

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Des Moines.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:23Published

Sanders Said A Woman Could NOT Win

On Monday, a rumor surfaced that in 2018 Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn't get elected President. Sanders denied that he said it. He lashed out at the media. He called the people..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

