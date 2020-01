Temps to drop throughout day Wednesday 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:25s - Published Temps to drop throughout day Wednesday We could see some drizzle to start your Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s early in the day and slowly drop back into the 30s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Temps to drop throughout day Wednesday NORTHWEST TOMORROW AFTERNOON ANDTHE TEMPERATURES WILL FALL AFTERLUNCHTIME.LOW TO MID-40’S IN THE MORNING.TURNING COLDER AS I HAD THROUGHTHE AFTERNOON AND EVENING.ONLY 35 DEGREES BY 5:00 P.M..MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A HEAVIERCOAT TOMORROW MORNING.THURSD NIGHT, WE WILL STARTOFF WITH SNOW POSSIBLY MIXINGWITH SLEEP.TEMPERATURES IN THE 20’S.FRIDAY MORNING, UPPER 20’S TOLOW 30’S.THE SNOW WILL CHANGE TO FREEZINGRAIN.THEN WE WARM UP ABOVE FREEZING.THEN A CHANGE TO RAIN SHOWERS.THE FURTHER NORTH YOU LIVE, YOUWILL HAVE A BETTER CHANCE OFSTAYING IN THE SNOW LONGER.THIS IS EARLY FRIDAY MORNING.IT STARTS OFF WITH SNOW AT 7:00A.M..CHANGING TO FREEZING RAINTHROUGH THE DAY.NOTICE THE GREEN LIFTS FARTHERTO THE NORTH.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAYMORNING, WE WILL SEE THEGREATEST POTENTIAL IMPACT FORTHE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE.CHECK BACK IN WITH THE FORECAST.THE IMPACT ON FRIDAY WITH 43DEGREES OF A HIGH TEMPERATUREAFTER A COLD THURSDAY OF 32.29 ON CHIEFS SU



Recent related news from verified sources New York Weather: CBS2 1/15 Wednesday Morning Forecast We have near-normal temps to start the day around much of the area, and we will end up with...

CBS 2 - Published 6 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jason Bechler πŸ˜ŽπŸ€“ RT NWSAberdeen: Temps look to drop throughout the week where highs in the single digits are possible in most of the… https://t.co/LfWuVh2jJb 6 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Wild Weather Ride Continues Through The Weekend CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis says with Wednesday's cold weather and Thursday's warmer temps, the up and down cycle will continue through the weekend, which will welcome a wintry mix, followed by a.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:33Published 6 days ago NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast Tuesday was the 19th straight day with above normal high temperatures. The warm streak ends on Wednesday!! Behind this front, temperatures rapidly drop into the teens for highs on Wednesday. In.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 04:06Published 1 week ago