Best Man Surprises Groom on Wedding Day After Deployment Gets Delayed 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 01:41s - Published Best Man Surprises Groom on Wedding Day After Deployment Gets Delayed A groom in Southern California got a special surprise from his best man, who is also a soldier, on his wedding day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Best Man Surprises Groom on Wedding Day After Deployment Gets Delayed PRESENT EVER FOX 5 JEFF MCADAMPRESENT EVER FOX 5 JEFF MCADAMSHOWS US WHAT HAPPENED WHENSHOWS US WHAT HAPPENED WHENSHOWS US WHAT HAPPENED WHENTHE COUPLE HEADED TO THE ALTARTHE COUPLE HEADED TO THE ALTARTHE COUPLE HEADED TO THE ALTARIN FALLBROOK.IN FALLBROOK.IN FALLBROOK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources What Do Grooms Really Think About Wedding Planning? Every bride wants her wedding day to be as special as possible, but what do grooms think is important on the big day? As wedding week continues here at the Morning Blend, we brought in some friends to.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 07:56Published 2 weeks ago Groomsman surprises husband-to-be by dressing up as the bride in hilarious US wedding prank A groomsman pranked the husband-to-be by dressing up as the bride in their wedding photoshoot on November 23. The hilarious prank took place in San Diego seeing one of the groomsmen, dressed as the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:38Published on December 6, 2019