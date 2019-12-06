Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Best Man Surprises Groom on Wedding Day After Deployment Gets Delayed

Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Best Man Surprises Groom on Wedding Day After Deployment Gets Delayed

Best Man Surprises Groom on Wedding Day After Deployment Gets Delayed

A groom in Southern California got a special surprise from his best man, who is also a soldier, on his wedding day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Best Man Surprises Groom on Wedding Day After Deployment Gets Delayed

PRESENT EVER FOX 5 JEFF MCADAMPRESENT EVER FOX 5 JEFF MCADAMSHOWS US WHAT HAPPENED WHENSHOWS US WHAT HAPPENED WHENSHOWS US WHAT HAPPENED WHENTHE COUPLE HEADED TO THE ALTARTHE COUPLE HEADED TO THE ALTARTHE COUPLE HEADED TO THE ALTARIN FALLBROOK.IN FALLBROOK.IN FALLBROOK.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

What Do Grooms Really Think About Wedding Planning? [Video]What Do Grooms Really Think About Wedding Planning?

Every bride wants her wedding day to be as special as possible, but what do grooms think is important on the big day? As wedding week continues here at the Morning Blend, we brought in some friends to..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:56Published

Groomsman surprises husband-to-be by dressing up as the bride in hilarious US wedding prank [Video]Groomsman surprises husband-to-be by dressing up as the bride in hilarious US wedding prank

A groomsman pranked the husband-to-be by dressing up as the bride in their wedding photoshoot on November 23. The hilarious prank took place in San Diego seeing one of the groomsmen, dressed as the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.