What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess

A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

Reuters reports that in doing so, the jet dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school.

Local and federal authorities say 17 children and nine adults suffered minor injuries.

Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing from LAX, returned to the airport and landed without incident.

Allen Kenitzer Spokesman, Federal Aviation Administration.
