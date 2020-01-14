Global  

Proposed Tariff Could Double Price Of European Wines

Proposed Tariff Could Double Price Of European Wines

Proposed Tariff Could Double Price Of European Wines

Enjoy that glass of wine while you can, because there's a chance of extreme sticker shock if the Trump Administration imposes a 100% tariff on European wines.

WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.
