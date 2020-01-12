Global  

Kimia Alizadeh Leaves Iran Forever

Kimia Alizadeh Leaves Iran ForeverShe shares her story.
Olympic Medalist Kimia Alizadeh Defects From Iran

Olympic Medalist Kimia Alizadeh Defects From IranWatch VideoTaekwondo champion Kamia Alizadeh announced in an Instagram post on Saturday that she...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Japan Today Jerusalem Post ESPN TIME IndiaTimes


Kimia Alizadeh: Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh says Iranian authorities used her success as a propaganda tool.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle BBC Sport Japan Today Seattle Times Jerusalem Post ESPN TIME SBS IndiaTimes NYTimes.com



Hayzedsneh_21

Flawless🔱 RT @French_maltese: Irans only female Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh leaves Islamic republic. This has nothing to do with the world war cr… 14 hours ago

French_maltese

Goddess 👑 Irans only female Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh leaves Islamic republic. This has nothing to do with the world wa… https://t.co/TLfrb7IRJW 15 hours ago

huaizhao

Huaizhao 懷昭 RT @Joyce_Karam: Kimia Alizadeh, Iran’s Only Female Olympic Medalist, Defects and Leaves country. ISNA said to Netherlands. “I have no ot… 20 hours ago

nanelvisfan

Nancy Hernandez RT @BudGothmog44: Kimia Alizadeh defects: Iran’s only Olympic medalist leaves country with scathing criticism - The Washington Post https:/… 1 day ago

BudGothmog44

Bud Kimia Alizadeh defects: Iran’s only Olympic medalist leaves country with scathing criticism - The Washington Post https://t.co/iUPlR0bkGh 1 day ago

JeanLuc91816231

🅹🅴🅰🅽 🅻🆄🅲🇩🇪🇵🇱 RT @YNHallak: #KimiaAlizadeh defects: #Iran’s only #Olympicmedalist leaves country with scathing criticism - The #Washington Post #News ht… 1 day ago

YNHallak

Dr. Yaacoub Hallak #KimiaAlizadeh defects: #Iran’s only #Olympicmedalist leaves country with scathing criticism - The #Washington Post… https://t.co/CvINLB79qh 1 day ago

leeleejosephine

lalalalilly RT @LotteLeicht1: #Iran's only female #Olympic medalist, Kimia Alizadeh, leaves her country permanently for #Europe, saying she doesn't wan… 1 day ago


Iran’s Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’ [Video]Iran’s Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’

Iran’s Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’ Kimia Alizadeh, Iran’s only female Olympic medalist, recently announced her decision to permanently leave the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

Olympic Medalist Kimia Alizadeh Defects From Iran [Video]Olympic Medalist Kimia Alizadeh Defects From Iran

The 21-year-old wrote that Iran has used her as a political &quot;tool&quot; and that she has defected because of &quot;hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

