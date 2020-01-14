Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tate Reeves sworn in as 65th governor

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Tate Reeves sworn in as 65th governorMississippi has officially sworn in its 65th governor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tate Reeves sworn in as 65th governor

Simply helped me back into my ... mississippi has officially swor in its fixed effect.

Gov.

Braced a result of officers morning at the state capital jackson's roundabout family lawmakers resemble to the governor for th state of the past eight years before that, he serviced a treasure government former atty.

Gen.

Jim hood in the general election in november last year reached 80 over several challenges, including raising teacher




You Might Like


Tweets about this

badam24

Billy Adam Calvert It was an honor an to be at Governor’s inauguration. Tate Reeves was sworn in as the 65th Governor of Mississippi. https://t.co/53Psvatoqo 2 hours ago

MSTODAYnews

Mississippi Today Much like his Republican forebears, Gov. Tate Reeves used his 13-minute inaugural speech to state a commitment to g… https://t.co/Cx9cyCiPAw 2 hours ago

DennisBohannon

Dennis Bohannon RT @News_MS: Tate Reeves sworn-in as Mississippi’s 65th Governor https://t.co/Uif6hMsIwD 5 hours ago

News_MS

News Mississippi Tate Reeves sworn-in as Mississippi’s 65th Governor https://t.co/Uif6hMsIwD 5 hours ago

MSyallpolitics

Yall Politics .@tatereeves swears in as the 65th Governor of the state of #Mississippi. The House of Representatives chamber was… https://t.co/LyQBkPIomd 5 hours ago

danielrtyler59

Dan Tyler RT @PresCoalition: Tate Reeves to be sworn in as Mississippi's 65th governor https://t.co/XVluM1Dy9H 6 hours ago

supertalk

SuperTalk Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Sworn in as Mississippi’s 65th Governor https://t.co/YIfthwtFXR #SuperTalkMississippi 6 hours ago

lramseth

Luke Ramseth PHOTOS: Tate Reeves becomes 65th governor of Mississippi https://t.co/KQLXecy2UI 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tate Reeves Inauguration 1/14/20 [Video]Tate Reeves Inauguration 1/14/20

Less than an hour ago, Mississippi governor Tate Reeves wrapped up his inauguration speech.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Tate Reeves Inauguration [Video]Tate Reeves Inauguration

Less than an hour ago, Mississippi governor Tate Reeves wrapped up his inauguration speech.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.