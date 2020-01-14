Global  

Billie Eilish To Sing James Bond Theme Song For 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish reveals she's producing the theme song for the next James Bond film.

Gigi Hadid goes to court.

Justin Bieber reacts to Roddy Ricch The Box nabbing the number 1 spot.

Plus, Selena Gomez reveals which song she cut from her album Rare.

#SelenaGomez #JustinBieber #BillieEilish Selena Gomez can wear just about anything and look like absolute perfection.

For example, she threw her style back to the 70s on Jan.

13, when she headed to dinner at Nobu in New York City.

The 27-year-old singer donned a pair of flared, high-waisted jeans that she paired with an oversized, cozy creme sweater.

Plus, she tucked that into the front of her jeans to show off her flat tummy, while pairing the look with cute brown boots and a matching purse.

However, it was her makeup that upped the entire look’s glam factor!

Read More: https://hollywoodlife.com/2020/01/13/...

