Selena Gomez on 'Rare,' BTS launches 'Connect' & Billie Eilish to Write Song for 007 Franchise | Billboard News

Selena Gomez on 'Rare,' BTS launches 'Connect' & Billie Eilish to Write Song for 007 Franchise | Billboard News

Selena Gomez on 'Rare,' BTS launches 'Connect' & Billie Eilish to Write Song for 007 Franchise | Billboard News

Selena Gomez gets candid about 'Rare,' BTS launches 'Connect' in cities across the world and Billie Eilish takes on James Bond.

Here are all the top stories in music for Tuesday, January 14th.
Billie Eilish reveals she's producing the theme song for the next James Bond film. Gigi Hadid goes to court. Justin Bieber reacts to Roddy Ricch The Box nabbing the number 1 spot. Plus, Selena Gomez..

The pop star opened up to host Jimmy Fallon about why the LP is so important to her, and also revealed one of her favorite songs from the tracklist.

