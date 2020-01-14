Global  

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft.

Gizmodo reports Microsoft released a fix for the issue on Tuesday.

The NSA took the unusual step of issuing a press release on the matter.

It wrote that the critical, 'severe' vulnerability affected Window’s core cryptographic functionality.

However, it said it had no evidence that anyone had actually capitalized on the vulnerability.

Microsoft also said it had not seen anything that would lead it to believe the vulnerability has been successfully exploited in the wild.
