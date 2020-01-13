Global  

The Final Season Of ‘Shameless’

The Final Season Of ‘Shameless’Showtime is ending the popular show.
'Shameless' to Bid Farewell With Season 11

At the Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Showtime Networks' Gary Levine breaks the...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared


Showtime says ‘Shameless’ will air final season this summer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The wild ride of the Gallagher family on “Shameless” is coming to an...
Seattle Times - Published


_deadpeoplexh

Hasan Uçar RT @SHO_Shameless: Last call. 🍺 #Shameless 11. The FINAL season. https://t.co/d9OlGgoZjA 27 seconds ago

MStrom17

Monica Strom RT @noel_fisher: One last ride. #Shameless https://t.co/SQ0b2QKyN1 48 seconds ago

dannypetras

dannypetras RT @Variety: ‘Shameless’ Renewed For Eleventh and Final Season at Showtime https://t.co/yYcxVQxtTM 7 minutes ago

SadBadbratz

sad™ RT @noel_fisher: Going out with a bang. Get ready for the 11th and final season of #Shameless. https://t.co/4rVJkOjewX 7 minutes ago

Elena75049483

yanashmo RT @EthanCutkosky: Final ride with the Gallagher’s, Season 11! Thank you to everyone who has helped and been apart!! @SHO_Shameless https:/… 10 minutes ago

Elena75049483

yanashmo RT @shanolahampton: Let’s go on our final ride!! Season 11! @SHO_Shameless! What a ride it has been! https://t.co/YGZW7pEccs 11 minutes ago

Elena75049483

yanashmo RT @EmmaRoseKenney: One. Last. Hoorah. Shameless season 11: our final season. Thank you @Showtimesho for keeping us employed the last 11 ye… 11 minutes ago

serendipretti

sister serendipity 💮 RT @awkwardgoogle: ‘Shameless’ Had Been Renewed for an 11th and Final Season https://t.co/qAK7NsvyEz 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11 [Video]Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11

Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11 Showtime recently announced that their acclaimed comedy series, ‘Shameless,’ would be coming to an end after its 11th season. The news is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26

Showtime Announces 'Shameless' to End With 11th Season | THR News [Video]Showtime Announces 'Shameless' to End With 11th Season | THR News

The premium cable network announced Monday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that its John Wells drama starring William H. Macy has been renewed for an 11th and final season.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:32

