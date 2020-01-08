Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH

Billie Eilish is a Bond girl, Joe is returning for another season of Netflix's 'You' and late night hosts are calling out the Oscars.

Here are the top stories you need to know from The Hollywood Reporter News on Tuesday, January 14th.