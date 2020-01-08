Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 03:18s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH

Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH

Billie Eilish is a Bond girl, Joe is returning for another season of Netflix's 'You' and late night hosts are calling out the Oscars.

Here are the top stories you need to know from The Hollywood Reporter News on Tuesday, January 14th.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WSBT

WSBT At 18 years old, she will be the youngest performer to do the theme. https://t.co/2eim7Ivppm 2 minutes ago

MaximeOnraedt25

MAX Onraedt RT @beautifulcelebz: Billie Eilish to perform theme song for James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' 🙌 https://t.co/lNoj2OEtH1 2 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: #BillieEilish will perform the theme song for #NoTimeToDie https://t.co/0wldikb5Cy 3 minutes ago

DarkDragon1288

DarkDragon1288 Billie Eilish to sing theme for next Bond movie. https://t.co/D3byRCxOjW 4 minutes ago

eliza_g_morton

Elizabeth Grace RT @EW: Billie Eilish to perform title song for James Bond film No Time to Die https://t.co/tsltoOjFV9 5 minutes ago

scaramanga74

scaramanga74 RT @007dossier: Billie Eilish will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. The 18-year-old multi-platinum sell… 13 minutes ago

THRtv

THR TV News Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out th… https://t.co/tx1xP3K6HQ 20 minutes ago

aklee_writes

AK Lee 😇 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Teen pop star Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond movie theme song https://t.co/0gcoiMZWMt https://t.co/VrkBzVd7om 33 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News [Video]Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News

The rumors can be put to bed: the next James Bond film has its singer.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:48Published

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy recently announced a number of artists that are set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. . Along..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.