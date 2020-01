KC Zoo raises funds for relief, recovery in Australia 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:55s - Published KC Zoo raises funds for relief, recovery in Australia Australia might be thousands of miles away, but it's never far from the hearts and minds of people at the Kansas City Zoo these days. An online fundraiser by the KC Zoo has raised more than $21,000 in four days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KC Zoo raises funds for relief, recovery in Australia THE CATASTROPHICWILDFIRES IN AUSTRALIAARE NOT ONLY KILLINGDOZENS OF PEOPLE ANDEVEN MORE ANIMALS...IT'S ALSO CRIPPLING PARTOF THE COUNTRY'STOURISM INDUSTRY....SUPPORT IS COMING INFROM COUNTRIES AROUNDTHE WORLD TO HELP GETTHE FLAMES UNDERCONTROL--AND AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSSHOW US --THE KANSAS CITY ZOO ISDOING ITS PART TO SENDSUPPORT TO OURNEIGHBORS DOWNUNDER...DEADLY WILDFIRRAGING IN AUSTRALIA.THOUSANDS OF HOMESDESTROYED, TENS OFMILLIONS OF ACRES OFBURNED AND...MORE THANA BILLION ANIMALS KILLED.RANDY WISTHOFF, KC ZOODIRECTOR"Everybody knows thatbasically Australia is on fire."THE KANSAS CITY ZOOFELT IT WAS THEIR DUTYTO HELP.RANDY WISTHOFF, KC ZOODIRECTOR"We pledged five thousandollars to send to the zoo."THEN, THEY HAD AN IDEA.RANDY WISTHOFF, KC ZOODIRECTOR"We put it out on Facebook,said this is what we are doing,and then like an oh my goshmoment. As of this morning,we had over than $21,000-$22,000 donated over 400donors."AND THAT'S JUST SINCESATURDAY.THE MONEY IS GOING TO AZOO IN MELBOURNE.A PLACE WHERE NOANIMAL IS TURNED AWAY.RANDY WISTHOFF, KC ZOODIRECTOR"Injured animals, abandonedanimals. They are trying torehabilitate them, save them.The vets are working onthemTHE K-C ZOO HOSTS ALLDIFFERENT TYPES OFANIMALS FROM AUSTRALIA.FROM KANGAROOS TOWALLABIES.STACIA PIERONI, CONSERVATIONMANAGER FOR KC ZOOThese are our animals' wildcounterparts. We care verymuch about the environment,that's the base of ourmission.THAT MISSION COULDPOSSIBLY SENDEMPLOYEES TO THEOUTBACK TO HELP.STACIA PIERONI, CONSERVATIONMANAGER FOR KC ZOO"We are also ready to step upin a time of need.""There are going to be timesin the future where they aregoing to be calling vets,maybe zoo keepers anyonethat has that animalbackground."PIERONI HAS THIS PLEAFOR WHY YOU SHOULDDONATE.STACIA PIERONI, CONSERVATIONMANAGER FOR KC ZOO"Everything that goes on inthis environment effects youno matter where you are at.IN KC JORDAN BETTS 41ACTION NEWSTHE ONLINE FUNDRAISERIS STILL OPEN.IF YOU WANT TO DONATE,YOU CAN FIND THE LINKOUR WE





You Might Like

Tweets about this MyHealthyClick ↖ ‘Relief Run’ Raises Funds for Australian Wildfire Relief and Recovery. #ReliefRun #bushfire #fundraiser #charity… https://t.co/ElPKCnRADZ 5 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Game Developers Across the Globe Come Together For Australia Game Developers Across the Globe are Coming Together For Australia The bushfire crisis has devastated communities across Australia with heartbreaking scenes of loss and mass animal deaths. Bungie,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25Published 11 hours ago San Diego Zoo, Safari Park match one-day admission dollars for Australia San Diego Zoo, Safari Park match one-day admission dollars for Australia Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:30Published 2 days ago