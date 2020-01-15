Letters of hope to Australia

- australia has been devasated by- the worst wildfires the - country has seen in decades...- and students here in biloxi are- taking time to honor their firs- responders.
- over the past two weeks childre- at popp's ferry - elementary school have been - learning about the fatal fires- in- their art class.- today students of all ages wrot- letters and drew- pictures to send to the first - responders in australia.- they also wrote letters of- support for other students- in the country who have been- affected by the fires.- - "because they are working reall- hard to - save the koala bears and we wan- them to know that we really hop- they can come - - - - home and say 'we saved all of - these koala bears, yay!'" - the art teacher at popp's ferry- hopes to inspire young people t- be