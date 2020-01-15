Letters of hope to Australia 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published Letters of hope to Australia Australia has been devastated by the worst wildfires the country has seen in decades and students here in Biloxi are taking time to honor their first responders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Letters of hope to Australia - australia has been devasated by- the worst wildfires the - country has seen in decades...- and students here in biloxi are- taking time to honor their firs- responders. - over the past two weeks childre- at popp's ferry - elementary school have been - learning about the fatal fires- in- their art class.- today students of all ages wrot- letters and drew- pictures to send to the first - responders in australia.- they also wrote letters of- support for other students- in the country who have been- affected by the fires.- - "because they are working reall- hard to - save the koala bears and we wan- them to know that we really hop- they can come - - - - home and say 'we saved all of - these koala bears, yay!'" - the art teacher at popp's ferry- hopes to inspire young people t- be





