One of a Kind Arcade Takes Visitors Back in Time

Dan Zelinski owns and operates Musée Mécanique, the world’s largest privately owned collection of antique and classic arcade machines.

He spends his days roller-skating around the 9300 square foot space helping customers or fixing one of the 300 machines.

Musée Mécanique chronicles the evolution of the coin-operated industry.

The oldest machine dates back to 1884, but of course, you’ll discover plenty of legendary games like Pac Man.

Admission is free and every machine under the roof can be played and for as little as a quarter.

Zelinsky explains, "I want it to be treated as a playground.

I want people to try as many machines as possible!"
