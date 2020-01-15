See How the Bearded Baker Turns Sweet Treats Into a Canvas for His Art!

Global  

Allan Hursing never thought he would be running a cookie business.

The former oil & gas landman from Richmond, TX, found himself baking and decorating sweet treats as a hobby after he was laid off from his job.

His incredible cookie art began to spread across the Internet, and before long he launched The Bearded Baker.

His talents even caught the attention of the Food Network, and he competed on the popular Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Allan specializes in unique and elaborate custom cookies that start at $35 per dozen.
