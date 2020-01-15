Global  

FHP: Suspect arrested in Tennessee for hit-and-run in Boca Raton

FHP: Suspect arrested in Tennessee for hit-and-run in Boca Raton

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver who hit and ran over his girlfriend Monday morning in Boca Raton has been captured in Tennessee.

According to FHP, 24-year-old William Alex Sidney Pantaleon was taken into custody on Tuesday in Cleveland, Tennessee.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver who hit and ran over his girlfriend Monday morning in Boca Raton has been captured in Tennessee. According to FHP, 24-year-old William Alex Sidney Pantaleon..

