Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film Festival 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film Festival The 62-year-old director will be awarding the Palme d'Or at the 73rd annual festival later this year.

