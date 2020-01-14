Global  

Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film Festival

Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film Festival

Spike Lee Will Be First Black Jury President For Cannes Film Festival

The 62-year-old director will be awarding the Palme d'Or at the 73rd annual festival later this year.
US director Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, making him the...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival,...
Reuters India - Published


Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president [Video]Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president

The 62-year-old BlacKkKlansman filmmaker will head up those judging films exhibited at this year's 73rd edition of the iconic French movie event.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury [Video]Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday. It comes after backlash to other recent film awards over lack of diversity in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

