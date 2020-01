Brett's Forecast 1-14

CLOUDY ON CAMPUS.

IN THE 30S.MOST HOVERING IN THE MIDDLE TOUPPER 30S.CLOUDS NOW BUT HERE AND THERESOME PATCHY DRIZZLE BUT BACK TOTHE WEST OURNEXT SYSTEM COMING OFF THEROCKIES.

IT MOVES IN TOMORROW.FUTURETRACK SHOWS RAIN SOUTH ANDSNOW NORTH THURSDAY.

I 96 ISLIKELY GOING TO BE THEDIVIDING LINE.

THURSDAY A FEWLINGERING FLURRIES BUT OUR NEXTGOODCHANCE FOR ANYTHING TO FALLCOMES THIS WEEKEND.TALKING IMPACTS WEDNESDAY WE'LLSEE SOME WITH RAIN AND SNOW.THURSDAYLOWER IMPACTS WITH JUST A FEWFLURRIES -- AND SNOW RETURNSLATE FRIDAY BUT MOSTOF THE DAY SHOULD BE QUIET.TONIGHT SOME BREAKS IN THECLOUDS.

UPPER 20S.TOMORROW UPPER 30S WITH SNOWNORTH AND RAIN SOUTH DURING THEDAY.

FLURRIES THURSDAY.

MOST OFFRIDAY IS QUIET BUT SNOW COMESLATE.

THAT SNOW ADDS UP ONSATURDAY BUT SOME SOUTH SATURDAYWILL SEE SOME RAIN.

SUNDAY LAKEEFFECTSNOW.

ACCUMULATION LIKELY.FLURRIES POSSIBLE MONDAY ANDCOLDER NEXT WEEK.