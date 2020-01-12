Global  

Pensacola Shooting

Video Credit: KADN
Pensacola ShootingPensacola Shooting "An Act Of Terrorism"
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Some Saudi service members in US facing expulsion after NAS Pensacola shooting probe: reports

More than a dozen Saudi service members undergoing training at U.S. military facilities are expected...
FOXNews.com - Published

US Attorney General William Barr Calls Pensacola Base Shooting ‘Act Of Terrorism’

US Attorney General William Barr said Monday at a news conference that the shooting at a Naval...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •TIMEWorldNewsCBS News



Recent related videos from verified sources

AG Barr calls on Apple to help unlock phones [Video]AG Barr calls on Apple to help unlock phones

AG William Barr details investigation of Pensacola military base shooting

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published

Barr calls Pensacola shooting an 'act of terrorism' [Video]Barr calls Pensacola shooting an 'act of terrorism'

AG Barr details investigation of Pensacola military base shooting

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:49Published

