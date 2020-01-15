FEMA Asks PG&E To Repay Nearly $4B In Aid Given To Fire Victims 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published FEMA Asks PG&E To Repay Nearly $4B In Aid Given To Fire Victims Last year, PG&E reached a $13.5 billion settlement deal for wildfire victims. FEMA says it's entitled to about $4 billion of that sum. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this