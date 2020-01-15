Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

9 KC-area applicants approved for medical marijuana manufacturing

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
9 KC-area applicants approved for medical marijuana manufacturing

9 KC-area applicants approved for medical marijuana manufacturing

Nine applicants in the Kansas City-area have been approved for a medical marijuana manufacturing license.

Many smaller companies say the hyper-competitiveness that came out of Missouri's medical marijuana rollout is making way for large, multi-state corporations with deep pockets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheHerbCast

TheHerbCast 🇨🇦👽🌱✌️ RT @Jimmy_45644: 9 approved in KC area for medical marijuana manufacturing https://t.co/54Bdfxb25r 4 hours ago

Jimmy_45644

WEED BLITZ 9 approved in KC area for medical marijuana manufacturing https://t.co/54Bdfxb25r 6 hours ago

JoannOceanfalls

Joann Graham 9 approved in KC area for medical marijuana manufacturing https://t.co/U4EyJUXC8a 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.