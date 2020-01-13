Chiefs' Thornhill giving away 2 tickets to AFC Championship 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:57s - Published Chiefs' Thornhill giving away 2 tickets to AFC Championship You could win a pair of tickets to the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium ... if you're willing to make a bit of a fool out of yourself.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 41 Action News You could win a pair of tickets to the AFC Championship Game courtesy of @Juan_Thornhill ... if you're willing to m… https://t.co/7J56O26pS4 8 hours ago