Pioneer Park Upgrade

Of rochester.

Pioneer park is getting an upgrade.

A restoration project begins this week.

Kimt news three maleeha kamal talked the folks at shell rock river watershed district to see how the project will impact you and nature.

I'm standing near pioneer park where the restoration project is taking place.

About 500 feet along this shoreline will be worked on.

I spoke to a spokesperson with the shell rock river watershed district who tells me that this project will essentially make a better environment for all species.

Nats: construction.

The project has a clear goal: improving the natural habitat for the fish in fountain lake.

The plan is to grade back eroded areas and stabilize the shoreline.

Trees will be added to shade the shoreline.

Courtney phillips with the shell rock river watershed district says if this project isn't done á sediment will continue to seep into the water creating an unhealthy habitat and keeping fish from multiplying.

"all species of fish utilize woody habitat sunk in the water at some point in the life cycle and its going to be great for fisherman."

Shell rock river watershed received a 75á thousand dollar grant for the project.