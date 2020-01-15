Global  

How to handle water damage

How to handle water damageHow to handle water damage
How to handle water damage

Car.

The wabash valley experienced heavy rain fall this weekend... this may have caused water damage for some.

News 10 talked to water restoration experts about how to handle water damage.

It's important to immediately stop wherever the water is coming from.

That might mean tarping off an area.

Make sure your sump pump is working.

You may want to have a back up power supply in place.

Check your insurance coverage to see what your policy covers in the event of flood damage.

Make a list of the items in your home.

It will help if you have to file a claim.

News 10's talked to paul davis restoration today.

The company shares why it's important to reduce the damage quickly.

"we can extract a lot more of that standing water and speed up the drying process.

Once again, what we would normally refer to as mold can start growing in as quick as 24 to 72 hours."

The company says they did not respond to as many calls as they




