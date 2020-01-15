Morning lows as we go into monday and tuesday.

Well, russell from merel jones joins us to tell us how to donate a little money and help out.

You're with merel, not merel jones.

Tell us about the program and what it means for the community.

>> well, merrill serves nine counts in northwest missouri.

This is a consumer driven area that helps people on medicaid and participants in their own home and want to stay in their own home.

They can hire personal care attendants or carings to help with person hygiene and things they can't do themselves any longer and we are needing in the nine county service area attendants to work for participants.

The hours are flexible.

We have two offices.

One in st.

Joseph and then we also have an office in maryville.

>> neat.

And it's a part-time job.

If you're wanting a part-time job and looking to help people make a difference, get that good feeling and just be able to get out in the community, breathe fresh air.

A lot of people aren't made for desk jobs.

Those are the kind of people you're looking for.

These participants can actually hire people they know or not hire but like tell them to apply so maybe they get hired for their case.

>> an attendant or caregiver has to be 18 years of age and pass a background.

They can work for multiple individuals.

The participants and the attendants schedule their own time.

It's flexible hours.

Great part time work and we're in need of attendance in the nine-county area.

That's wonderful to know.

We want to make sure we get information up on the screen.

If you would like more information, you can contact merrill.

They are located 4420 south 40th in st.

Joseph.

2416 b south main in maryville.

Www.merrill.org.

If you're looking for part time work, there's a way to help others.

I love it.

They can help anything.

With their checkbook or with their needs or housekeeping.

It's a great thing.

>> thank you so much.

Thanks for being here.

