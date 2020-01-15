Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meril

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Meril

Meril

Russel Gilfillan from Meril to talk to us about available part time jobs that can help us need.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Meril

Morning lows as we go into monday and tuesday.

Jodie.

>> thank you mike.

Well, russell from merel jones joins us to tell us how to donate a little money and help out.

You're with merel, not merel jones.

Tell us about the program and what it means for the community.

>> well, merrill serves nine counts in northwest missouri.

This is a consumer driven area that helps people on medicaid and participants in their own home and want to stay in their own home.

They can hire personal care attendants or carings to help with person hygiene and things they can't do themselves any longer and we are needing in the nine county service area attendants to work for participants.

The hours are flexible.

We have two offices.

One in st.

Joseph and then we also have an office in maryville.

>> neat.

And it's a part-time job.

If you're wanting a part-time job and looking to help people make a difference, get that good feeling and just be able to get out in the community, breathe fresh air.

A lot of people aren't made for desk jobs.

Those are the kind of people you're looking for.

These participants can actually hire people they know or not hire but like tell them to apply so maybe they get hired for their case.

>> an attendant or caregiver has to be 18 years of age and pass a background.

They can work for multiple individuals.

The participants and the attendants schedule their own time.

It's flexible hours.

Great part time work and we're in need of attendance in the nine-county area.

That's wonderful to know.

We want to make sure we get information up on the screen.

If you would like more information, you can contact merrill.

They are located 4420 south 40th in st.

Joseph.

2416 b south main in maryville.

Www.merrill.org.

If you're looking for part time work, there's a way to help others.

I love it.

They can help anything.

With their checkbook or with their needs or housekeeping.

It's a great thing.

>> thank you so much.

Thanks for being here.

>> still ahead at 5:00 a healthy and easy fish




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sales56605723

Manoj Mishra RT @Mundra08: Effect of NPPA's cap on Cardiac stents have changed Market dynamics ! BEFORE 2017, Market share (Volume) of Indian stent manu… 58 minutes ago

LdgscLisa

Lisa Gunter @EricMacLain Saw you at Meril today! 1 hour ago

heughanout

Christina He’s so cute though Meril cat 🐈😺@TallShipProds https://t.co/8Ju4IST7iB 2 hours ago

pimvipar2

Pimศรี 🏳️‍🌈🐎 favourite dragon age- game: 2 companion: Cassandra 😍 character: Cassandra 😍 villain: Arishok 👀 dwarf: Varric my… https://t.co/LRJf4zYu42 2 hours ago

MooSmashes

Nicholas Burkhardt @DrSlippyFist69 @GoldyHappens Now thinking about it, it would be perfect for Meril Kelly 3 hours ago

meril_says

Meril Deal RT @Muqadaam: I am touched by this beautiful video. Palestinian protesters preform the Dabka, while Israeli forces fire bullets & tear gas.… 10 hours ago

ChristopherSign

Christopher Sign RT @Barry_Switzer: Had lunch with ⁦@NFFNetwork⁩ team Yesterday! Steven Hatchell, Matt Sign, Will Rudd and Archie Manning at Meril’s in NOLA… 11 hours ago

lndsyglng_

lindsey @meril_dyoy thankie ateeee😂❤❤❤ 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.