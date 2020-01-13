Global  

Top Six at 6:00 - January 13, 2020

Top Six at 6:00 - January 13, 2020
0
Top Six at 6:00 - January 13, 2020

In the houston astros sign-stealing scandaur movie theater butter popcorn duri the commercial break because you're about to see quite the show.

It's the best plays of the past week caught by our cameras.

It's your top six at six... --- 6 - whitesboro - new hartford girls hoops.

Sophomore kaia henderson continues to dazzle.

Showing off the handles with the crossover to the left and then puts in the floater.

Her 32 lead the spartans to a 63-51 win.

--- 5 - waterville and westmoreland girls.

Eleonore collins with the block - megan wittenbeck the stretch pass to paige cornish.

A textbook example of defense to offense in transition.

Team play the length of the floor.

Indians won 49-32.

--- 4 - r-f-a hosting watertown i-h-c on the ice.

Jake hall wrists home a power play goal after some nice passing from griffin eychner and kyle lubey.

That was the lone goal as r-f-a wins their annual face-off against colon cancer game 1- 0.

--- 3 - herkimer hosting oriskany in boys hoops.

Mardoni laguerre playing safety on this one - the leaping interception and then takes it the other way for the dish o to jordyn lanaux.

Great end-to-end play there.

Magicians won a tight one 61-59.

--- 2 - comets hosting the lehigh valley phantoms.nikolay goldobin with the back door saucer pass to justin bailey for the one-timer on one knee.

That's big 95's third goal of the game for a hat trick.

Utica won that one 5-2.

--- 1 - utica city f-c hosting the harrisburg heat.

What an effort here by nate bordeau who takes it away then a little give-and-go with bo jelovac and the captain taps in bordeau's back post feed.

That's a beauty - let's check it out again...keeper no chance on that one.

City wins 7-5 off a fourth quarter comeback.

---



