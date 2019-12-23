FIRE TOWER VO

Monroe county road department is working to fix damaged roads after saturday's severe weather ripped through the area.

Wtva's sydney darden visited some of the worst flooded areas to see to just how bad the damage is.

I'm here on fire tower road near smithsville where it has been completely shutdown.

Now i am going to step out of the way.

Take a look at the road.

The rain from saturday completely severed the gravel there is now a huge hole as the monroe county road department works to get the road reopened.

Fire tower road got the worst of the damage from heavy rain.

The assistant road manager for the the monroe county road department, daniel williams, says fire tower is not a high traffic road and should not cause a heavy delay for commuters.

He says the biggest worry is making sure school buses can start using this road as soon as possible.

That's why his crews are working now to repair that road.

People who take fire tower road everyday say this type of damage is nothing new.

Take sot mike mills monroe county resident " it happens this is the second time its happened.

We just take a different road around it causes 5 to 7 minutes in delay" williams says he expects to reopen the road as early as tomorrow.

From monroe county sydney darden