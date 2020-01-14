Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

Allen Martin reports on the National Security Agency warning Windows 10 users to install critical security patch (1-14-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued

NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issuedThe National Security Agency has discovered a major security flaw in Microsoft's Windows 10 operating...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •betanewsDenver PostCBS News


The NSA found a 'severe' security flaw with Microsoft Windows 10, and it's urging all users to do a software update immediately

The NSA found a 'severe' security flaw with Microsoft Windows 10, and it's urging all users to do a software update immediately· The National Security Agency has detected a "severe" security flaw in the Microsoft Windows 10...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Linkmax

Max RT @Barnacules: Do you think the @NSAGov is being a good guy by exposing this huge #Windows10 vulnerability? Or do you think they have alre… 12 minutes ago

arthurakay

Arthur Kay After NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, Microsoft issues free fix | PBS NewsHour https://t.co/JxpDRDwl3n https://t.co/xEUOVpafIM 14 minutes ago

Seanku

Pinaki Dasgupta ,MBA ✨ NSA finds major* security flaw in #Windows10 , free fix issued. 👉https://t.co/ClU07JOLXz #vulnerabilities… https://t.co/7LFeinQDJJ 22 minutes ago

maher275

Digitalmunition NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued https://t.co/erYcWAF0fo 41 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime NSA finds #major #security flaw in Windows 10; free fix issued - Jan 14 @ 9:06 PM ET https://t.co/SUJAimEMbf 43 minutes ago

Barnacules

Barnacules Nerdgasm 2020 Edition Do you think the @NSAGov is being a good guy by exposing this huge #Windows10 vulnerability? Or do you think they h… https://t.co/LRps9lgY1E 43 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued https://t.co/8kuKoGIdbU https://t.co/M0vnryxWzW 47 minutes ago

Garrett_News

Garrett’s NewsBot NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued #Trending #GIIndependent 🔗 https://t.co/SzN94lLQss https://t.co/sTAW508fHI 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10 [Video]NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft. Gizmodo reports Microsoft released a fix for the issue on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

NSA: Flaw Found In Microsoft’s Operating System [Video]NSA: Flaw Found In Microsoft’s Operating System

The NSA's rare announcement of the flaw, along with its decision to warn Microsoft rather than exploit the bug for intelligence purposes, underscores the magnitude of the threat it could pose to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.