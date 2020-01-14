NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued

· The National Security Agency has detected a "severe" security flaw in the Microsoft Windows 10...

Barnacules Nerdgasm 2020 Edition Do you think the @NSAGov is being a good guy by exposing this huge #Windows10 vulnerability? Or do you think they h… https://t.co/LRps9lgY1E 43 minutes ago

Max RT @Barnacules : Do you think the @NSAGov is being a good guy by exposing this huge #Windows10 vulnerability? Or do you think they have alre… 12 minutes ago