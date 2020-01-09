Missing mom 5

Global  

Search continuing for that missing oroville grand mother last seen in butte valley on thursday.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in chico - kristian, the family taking the rescue efforts into their own hands?

Yes - family coming together with the community-- driving all over magalia today.... not giving up hope.

We have learned that the family obtained bank records-- showing she hasn't used her cards since before she went missing.

Also new today- investigators say the last text message sent from james' phone was friday morning around 8 a.m.

It was sent to her sister-- who lives out of the state but she says there was nothing concerning about the messages.

Now they are focusing on areas near the ridge-- the last place her phone was pinged.

Family members say they have also been checking james' house everyday.

No signs of her planning a leave anytime she leaves the house she turns her house light on.

Her dog was left outside.

This is an updated map.

This is the last known ping of her phone.

This is paradise like where they are searching today.

Video from the butte county sheriff's office shows teams searching in the air over the foothills area.

Officals say they will keep searching in the air as long as the weather holds up.

The family just finished searching about an hour ago but will continue tomorrow.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

### james is believed to be driving a 2018 silver toyota 4-runner.

###



