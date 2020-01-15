Global  

Spain Remembered

Spain RememberedTyrone was one of the three people killed in Saturday's storm.
Spain Remembered

Top tammy spain who we just met, is the first cousin of tornado victim tyrone spain.

Tyrone was one of the three people killed in saturday's storm.

Family members says he owned tyrone's taxi service, which he operated during university of alabama football games.

Tyrone leaves behind two children, a 24- year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.

"tyrone, he was pretty much the life of the party.

Always joking, laughing, liked to have a good time and loved him some alabama.

Like i said, just a rel family man, loved his kids... is very sad.

Like i said, he was loved.

Just fun.

I mean, i just can't really even put it into words."

Tyrone spain was 51 years old.

