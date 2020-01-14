Global  

Eye On Entertainment: Billie Eilish Recording James Bond 'No Time To die' Theme Song

Eye On Entertainment: Billie Eilish Recording James Bond 'No Time To die' Theme Song

Eye On Entertainment: Billie Eilish Recording James Bond 'No Time To die' Theme Song

Billie Eilish joins the likes of Madonna and Paul McCartney as she records the latest James Bond theme song.
Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond movie theme song

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish is to perform the theme song from the upcoming James Bond...
Reuters - Published Also reported by E! Online, Just Jared, WorldNews, Billboard.com, Seattle Times, PinkNews, Just Jared Jr, Independent, Sify


The Next James Bond Theme Song Is Being Written by Eilish, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is officially a Bond woman. Less than a day after the 18-year-old singer set 007...
Billboard.com - Published


BemidjiMinneso

Bemidji Minnesota * Billie Eilish wrote and performed the new James Bond theme song. She's the youngest artist to do so  CNN * Billie… https://t.co/bF9vCquSju 5 hours ago

WashingtonDistC

Washington Dc Billie Eilish to sing theme song for upcoming James Bond movie - Fox News: * Billie Eilish to sing theme song for u… https://t.co/Pwpq5JFnKk 6 hours ago

IowaCityIowaa

Iowa City Iowa * Billie Eilish to sing theme song for upcoming James Bond movie  Fox News * Billie Eilish Recording James Bond ‘No… https://t.co/wpitCAJCfA 6 hours ago

949WDKBDeKalb

94.9 WDKB He’s the Booooond guy, duh! Billie Eilish has been confirmed to be recording the new James Bond song. Thoughts?!… https://t.co/uYIEnpKCmD 9 hours ago

radioandmusic

RadioandMusic.com The Recording Academy® has confirmed its first slate of performers for the 62 Annual GRAMMY Awards®. #GrammyAwards… https://t.co/faKRxZjTln 5 days ago

radioandmusic

RadioandMusic.com The Recording Academy® has confirmed its first slate of performers for the 62 Annual GRAMMY Awards®. #GrammyAwards… https://t.co/5CVVLovOLT 6 days ago


Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH [Video]Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH

Billie Eilish is a Bond girl, Joe is returning for another season of Netflix's 'You' and late night hosts are calling out the Oscars. Here are the top stories you need to know from The Hollywood..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:18Published

Selena Gomez on 'Rare,' BTS launches 'Connect' & Billie Eilish to Write Song for 007 Franchise | Billboard News [Video]Selena Gomez on 'Rare,' BTS launches 'Connect' & Billie Eilish to Write Song for 007 Franchise | Billboard News

Selena Gomez gets candid about 'Rare,' BTS launches 'Connect' in cities across the world and Billie Eilish takes on James Bond. Here are all the top stories in music for Tuesday, January 14th.

Credit: Billboard Duration: 03:11Published

