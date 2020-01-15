Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting.

According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision.

Trump claimed that they help Apple “all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues.” He said: “They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!” The help Trump mentioned refers to the Apple’s negotiations with the White House over tariff exemptions.