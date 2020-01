Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting.

According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision.

Trump claimed that they help Apple โ€œall of the time on TRADE and so many other issues.โ€ He said: โ€œThey will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!โ€ The help Trump mentioned refers to the Appleโ€™s negotiations with the White House over tariff exemptions.