Fecha límite de inscripción para remoción de árboles

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fecha límite de inscripción para remoción de árboles ### la fecha ímite para inscribirse para que remuevan los arboles dañados por el incendio camp en su propiedad es este viernes. Eso significa que tiene que inscribirse para que el estado haga el trabajo o avisarle al condado cál es su plan para hacer el trabajo por su cuenta. Si no se registra, el condado de butte pondá un derecho de retencón sobre su propiedad hasta que les pague por la eliminacón del rbol. Hasta ahora, ás de mil 700 personas han dicho que prefieren





