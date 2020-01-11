Global  

Next Phase Of Impeachment Process Begins After Delivery Of Formal Articles Of Impeachment

The House of Representatives could deliver formal Articles of Impeachment against President Trump to the Senate as early as Wednesday.

Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill on the next steps in the process.
Pelosi alerts House to be ready to send impeachment articles next week

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi alerted lawmakers Friday that she would move next week to send to...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Dzfrr1

Dzfrr RT @CNN: After nearly a month waiting for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to transmit the articles of impeachment, administration officials and… 2 hours ago

retiredonabeach

Dez Franks @realDonaldTrump It wasn’t a trial Donny. It was an Impeachment hearing. A fact gathering process that leads to a p… https://t.co/dL5nzf29a7 3 hours ago

hurricane19931

hurricane1993 @SpeakerPelosi What do you expect Speaker NoStancey? Your joke of an impeachment process and partisan maneuvering… https://t.co/vGMyabHhMC 13 hours ago

gingin21

redrider RT @cnni: After nearly a month waiting for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to transmit the articles of impeachment, administration officials… 1 day ago


House Could Deliver Formal Articles Of Impeachment To Senate As Early As Wednesday [Video]House Could Deliver Formal Articles Of Impeachment To Senate As Early As Wednesday

The development comes after Democratic lawmakers held a meeting behind closed doors to discuss the matter.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:09Published

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days [Video]McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin in earnest next week after preliminary steps in the Senate in coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

