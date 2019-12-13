Global  

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department continues to face more questions than answers in the serial murders of the infamous Samuel Little.

One of the unidentified women on Little’s list was a Gulfport resident.
- one of the unidentified women o- little's list was a - gulfport resident.- news 25's victoria bailey spent- the day with law- enforcement learning what the - community can do to help- put a face with a name.

- - in 2018, serial killer samuel - little confessed to 93 murders- throughout the u.s. including - five right here on the- - - - mississippi gulf coast.

"we've identified three of those five.- he's been issued arrest warrant- for those - - - - cases.

One of the victims that- still remains unidentified, he- actually put her body in jackso- county."

The ramaining victim, is this - women.- to help identify her, little pu- his photographic memory to use- and provided law enforcement- with this sketch.

- "we're hoping maybe somebody will look at that sketch of her- and think she looks - familiar or a person in their - community or family that- resembles her.- - - - harrison county sheriff's - department crime scene- investigator kristi johnson say- little was in our area pretty - frequently over the decades.- "he frequented the turkey creek and turnkey community when he - was in town.- - - - so, he says he picked her up- from that - neighborhood.

She was either at- the bar, near the bar, or - leaving the bar.

He - - - - doesn't remember specifically - which - one and that he picked her up - and that they went traveled - around gulfport for a - - - - little while and that he then - killed- her and then dumped her body in- gulfport" the time of her murder is - anticipated as early as the mid- to late 70s.- during his 2018 confessions he- claimed to have killed two- gulfport girls on the same day.- "we found those cases and that was december 1992.

He does say- that he killed- - - - this victim before he killed- those two so we're looking at - any time before december- - - - 1992" johnson says it's now up to the- public to help fill the gap in- this cold case.

- "think back on their family members, their church members,- - - - anybody in their neighborhood - they may have known who was - found deceased in their body wa- found outside or that went- missing - some time maybe even as far bac- as the late 70s" in gpt i'm vb.- - you can also report any - information at cold case




