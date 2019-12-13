Questions continue with cold case victim

- harrison county sheriff's - department continues to - face more questions than answer- in the serial murders - of- the infamous samuel little.

- one of the unidentified women o- little's list was a - gulfport resident.- news 25's victoria bailey spent- the day with law- enforcement learning what the - community can do to help- put a face with a name.

- - in 2018, serial killer samuel - little confessed to 93 murders- throughout the u.s. including - five right here on the- - - - mississippi gulf coast.

"we've identified three of those five.- he's been issued arrest warrant- for those - - - - cases.

One of the victims that- still remains unidentified, he- actually put her body in jackso- county."

The ramaining victim, is this - women.- to help identify her, little pu- his photographic memory to use- and provided law enforcement- with this sketch.

- "we're hoping maybe somebody will look at that sketch of her- and think she looks - familiar or a person in their - community or family that- resembles her.- - - - harrison county sheriff's - department crime scene- investigator kristi johnson say- little was in our area pretty - frequently over the decades.- "he frequented the turkey creek and turnkey community when he - was in town.- - - - so, he says he picked her up- from that - neighborhood.

She was either at- the bar, near the bar, or - leaving the bar.

He - - - - doesn't remember specifically - which - one and that he picked her up - and that they went traveled - around gulfport for a - - - - little while and that he then - killed- her and then dumped her body in- gulfport" the time of her murder is - anticipated as early as the mid- to late 70s.- during his 2018 confessions he- claimed to have killed two- gulfport girls on the same day.- "we found those cases and that was december 1992.

He does say- that he killed- - - - this victim before he killed- those two so we're looking at - any time before december- - - - 1992" johnson says it's now up to the- public to help fill the gap in- this cold case.

- "think back on their family members, their church members,- - - - anybody in their neighborhood - they may have known who was - found deceased in their body wa- found outside or that went- missing - some time maybe even as far bac- as the late 70s" in gpt i'm vb.- - you can also report any - information at cold case