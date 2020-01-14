Global  

Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats

AAP releases list of all candidates for Delhi assembly polls, Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Delhi polls: AAP releases list of 70 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced its list of 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly...
IndiaTimes - Published


Delhi polls Congress workers protest against candidature of Surender Kumar [Video]Delhi polls Congress workers protest against candidature of Surender Kumar

Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced [Video]Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the list of candidates for all 70 seats for Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

