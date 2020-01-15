Spartans to play an outdoor hockey game in Klamath Falls on Sunday 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDRV - Published Spartans to play an outdoor hockey game in Klamath Falls on Sunday The Southern Oregon Spartans are looking forward to hosting an outdoor hockey game at the Bill Collier Ice Arena in Klamath Falls on Sunday against the Seattle Totems. 0

