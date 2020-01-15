'Unacceptable': Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To Press Restrictions For Impeachment Trial Coverage 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:44s - Published 'Unacceptable': Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To Press Restrictions For Impeachment Trial Coverage Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez sided with the media for the coverage of the impeachment trial. 0

