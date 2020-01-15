Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Report: Former Southern Miss coach Todd Monken out in Cleveland

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Report: Former Southern Miss coach Todd Monken out in ClevelandFormer Southern Miss Head Football Coach Todd Monken is in search of a new home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Report: Former Southern Miss coach Todd Monken out in Cleveland

- - - - former southern miss head - football coach todd - monken is in search of a new- home.

- first reported by e-s-p-n...- monken's run as offensive - coordinator of the cleveland- browns is over... after exactly- one year.

- tomorrow would've been his- one-year anniversary, - with the franchise... but - instead... new head coach kevin- stefanski is reportedly going i- another direction.- by all accounts... monken is no- expected to be considered, for- several collegiate play- callin- jobs.

- during his three years in - hattiesburg... monken led the - golden eagles to an overall - mark, of 13-25... but completed- u-s-m's turn-around with a- record of 9-5, in 20-15... his- final -




You Might Like


Tweets about this

USMSportsNet

USMSportsNetwork RT @WXXV25: Report: Former Southern Miss coach Todd Monken out in Cleveland https://t.co/Tc3cfx2wTF https://t.co/SnUYTs67r2 5 hours ago

michalmcdaniel

Michal McDaniel  Hire this great man back please https://t.co/cUNlYyzgVh @SouthernMissFB @JeffMitchellUSM @jmcclain_USM @USMDrB @USMGoldenEagles #firehopson 10 hours ago

USMVoice

USMVoice RT @RaymondEReeves: Report: Former Southern Miss coach Todd Monken out in Cleveland https://t.co/zDzWNEzSfD via @WXXV25 14 hours ago

ccs178

Chris C. Simmons Report: Former Southern Miss coach Todd Monken out in Cleveland https://t.co/Ld5xPNLLDC via @WXXV25 16 hours ago

RaymondEReeves

Raymond Reeves Report: Former Southern Miss coach Todd Monken out in Cleveland https://t.co/zDzWNEzSfD via @WXXV25 16 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Report: Former Southern Miss coach Todd Monken out in Cleveland https://t.co/Tc3cfx2wTF https://t.co/SnUYTs67r2 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.